FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT stock opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

