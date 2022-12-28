FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17,360.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after buying an additional 220,679 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

