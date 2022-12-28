FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $346.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $332.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.