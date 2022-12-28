FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PVI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

