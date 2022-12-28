FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.
Medtronic stock opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
