FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:EFV opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

