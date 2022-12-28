First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,316 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $2,692,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 502,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MFG opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

See Also

