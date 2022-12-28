First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.87

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and traded as low as $31.11. First Bancshares shares last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 4,027 shares trading hands.
FBMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The company has a market cap of $758.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,526,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 564.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,765 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 201,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 186,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
