First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 20,526 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,054,900.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,175,559. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

