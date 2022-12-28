First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 5,101 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

