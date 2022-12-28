First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 5,982 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

