First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 25,791 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $79,507,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

