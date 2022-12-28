First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,070,000 after purchasing an additional 179,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,703,000 after purchasing an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.