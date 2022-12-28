First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,651 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,754,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
