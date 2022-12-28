First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 34,322 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after purchasing an additional 548,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,072,000 after purchasing an additional 699,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,926,000 after acquiring an additional 569,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

