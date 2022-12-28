First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 6,341 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 369,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Activity

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.62. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

