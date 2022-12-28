First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 907.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 27.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

SBNY stock opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

