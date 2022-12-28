First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.