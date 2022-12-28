First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $189.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.62. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

