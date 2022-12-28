First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

