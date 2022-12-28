First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Moderna by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after acquiring an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $4,970,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,542,529.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,542,529.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,899 shares of company stock worth $70,812,286. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $180.17 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $259.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

