First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PPL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

