First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

