First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

