First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,072 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

NYSE MGM opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

