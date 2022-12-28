First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,210 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Netflix Trading Down 3.7 %

NFLX stock opened at $284.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

