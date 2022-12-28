First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 4,256 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

NYSE RY opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

