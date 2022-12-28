First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 4,367 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in General Electric by 14.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

