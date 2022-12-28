First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $245.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

