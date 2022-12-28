First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $88,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.