First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $443.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $524.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.26.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

