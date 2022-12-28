First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $364.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

