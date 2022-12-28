First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $387.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

