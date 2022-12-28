First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

