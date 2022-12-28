First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

