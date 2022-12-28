First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after buying an additional 1,277,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,970,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.