First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,266 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28.

