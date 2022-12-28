First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

LOW opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.22 and its 200-day moving average is $195.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

