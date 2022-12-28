First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 44.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $512,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $245.05.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.