First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 111,874 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,874 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

