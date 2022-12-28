First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 41,550 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,550 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

