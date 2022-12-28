First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 40,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 342,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,276.2% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

