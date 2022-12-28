First PREMIER Bank Raises Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,911.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,644 shares of company stock worth $3,890,740. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

