First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,732 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of LDSF opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

