First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,271 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

