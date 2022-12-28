FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC opened at $126.54 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

