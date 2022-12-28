Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PPL by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.