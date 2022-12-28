Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,090 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,546,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

