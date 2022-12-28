Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $815,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,189,000 after buying an additional 28,942 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

