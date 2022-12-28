Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $260.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,536 shares of company stock worth $27,705,963. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

